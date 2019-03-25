Jo’s Monday walk : Street art in Silves

Silves, as one of the loveliest towns in the Algarve and its former capital, is one I seldom fail to take visitors to. Last weekend, while strolling the streets on my way to a Mediterranean Garden Fair, I was much taken with some distinctive and amusing street art. Boxes housing electricity cables are seldom an attractive feature, so an initiative to transform them must surely be a good thing.

‘Stencilpes’ is described as an urban intervention project to encourage young people’s interest in art, using images from history, architecture and nature. I could find little information about the individual artists, but I thoroughly enjoyed spotting the artworks.

Whimsical creatures rub shoulders with cork oaks and olives, grapes and strawberries, birds and butterflies. On the riverfront, these pieces of modern art pay tribute to Silves’ Moorish past.

High on the hill, the red brick fortress looks down on peaceful streets. The morning market supplies restaurants and locals alike, but then the town seems to sleep, leaving just the storks to keep watch from their lofty perch.

Great, aren’t they? No need for me to say much! A nice change for you.

I found myself wandering into an area I didn’t really know, in pursuit of the boxes. On the corner of Rua Dom Afonso III stands a pretty little church, Igreja Nossa Senhora dos Martires, and a statue of the martyrs, which looks like it’s seen better days.

I don’t know about you, but I was starting to feel the need for some refreshment. You’ve been very patient this week, so I’ll give you a choice.

A crispy almond topped cake Or strawberries and icecream?

While I was eating, a clattering noise overhead caused me to look up. What a magical sight met my eyes! A stork was descending to his waiting mate, on their nest above. I averted my eyes, politely, from their noisy love making.

The garden fair wasn’t the highlight of my afternoon, but I did buy a couple of plants and a terracotta pot. I wandered back to the riverside parking, a big smile on my face. And spotted another couple of boxes!

I’m sure I’ve missed a few, but maybe next time? I hope you enjoyed them too. S is for Silves will give you a little background on the city.

Thanks so much for your company on my little jaunt! Join me any time you can, here on Jo’s Monday walk. You’ll always get a warm welcome.

